The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results next week.

The Executive Secretary Mr Dan Odong told the Parliamentary Education Committee on Tuesday that marking of PLE and the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams ended before Christmas.

“The PLE exams were marked at 13 centres by 5,544 examiners. Marking of UCE examinations has also ended,” Mr Odongo said.

“We are finalizing a few things at the headquarters in Ntinda, Kampala, before we start releasing them consecutively,” he told Members of Parliament.

A total of 832,839 candidates sat for Primary Leaving Examinations countrywide.

Mr Odongo told Parliamentary reporters that the internal examinations’ security committee was sitting to consider the results for candidates suspected of involvement in malpractices.

He said the committee will then determine which results to withhold before exams are released to the public.

“The meeting starts today and will take three to four days. When that meeting is finalised, we can remove those from our results and we shall be ready to release them,” Mr Odongo said.

Mr Odongo also observed that after the security meeting, the board will seek the minister’s appointment before exams are released.

“If we secure her appointment, then hopefully the exams will be out at the end of next week,” Mr Odongo said.

UNEB is supposed to brief the Minister of Education about the performance of learners two days before the results are released to the public.

After the results are released, the selection exercise will then commence. The Senior One selection exercise is usually conducted in Lugogo where schools select candidates for their respective schools depending on the set cut-off points.