Students from Makerere, Ndejje and Kyambogo University are set to benefit from skills and knowledge development partnership between The East African Crude Oil Pipeline Company (EACOP) Ltd and the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda (ISU).

The initiative will provide a three-months training and internship placement for selected participating university students twice a year during the breaks between semesters.

EACOP and the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda (ISU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance competencies through training of EACOP staff and offering internship programs for university students.

Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony, EACOP Managing Director Martin Tiffen said: “This MoU is just one illustration of our national content strategy in practice that is aimed at optimising the use of Ugandan expertise, goods, and services and building capacities. This initiative will enhance the skills and knowledge of both our staff and young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector.”

The Institute of surveyors of Uganda (ISU) has over 2200 members that bring together land surveying, quantity, surveying, valuation surveying, mining, and hydrological surveying professionals whose mandate is to promote professional surveying practices that can enhance the quality of services under the various surveying disciplines in Uganda.

Dr. Nathan Kibwami, President Institute of Surveyors echoed the significance of the commitment of EACOP to the partnership with the Institute of Surveyors of Uganda to facilitate the delivery of quality training to future surveyors that will work on this incredible project.

“I thank EACOP for this commendable skilling initiative and urge all University students who meet the criteria for this program and are interested in being part of the transformation of Uganda’s oil and gas industry to embrace it,” he told the press.