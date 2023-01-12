The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has summoned Army spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye over land comprised at Busiro Block 327 Plot 243 in Nakitokolo, Wakiso District.

In a notice of Intention to effect changes in the Register from Moses Ssekito on behalf of the Commissioner Land Registration, it is alleged Brigadier Felix Kulayigye obtained a special certificate of title and thereafter mortgaged the same to Letshego Uganda Limited but later mortgaged the Duplicate Certificate of title to Microfinance Support Centre Limited despite the existence of the special certificate of title.

“This office received an application from Frank Tumusiime & Co. Advocates on behalf of Letshego Uganda Limited to cancel the mortgage of Micro Finance Support Centre Limited under Instrument No, WBU-00273927 on land comprised in Block 327 Plot 243 situate at Nakifokolo, Busiro, Ssabagabo Wakiso District belonging to Brigadier Felix Kulayigye,” the notice dated January 9th reads.

“This is therefore to give notice that this office shall proceed to entertain the claim herein made against you [Brig Kulayigye] and request you to do the same within 21 days from the date of service on you here-of.”

Brig. Kulayigye has been invited for a public hearing on January 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

“By copy of this notice, the complainants are informed and also required to attend the public hearing with all information pertaining their claim,” the notice adds.