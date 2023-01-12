National Unity Platform (NUP) has suspended five of the party leaders from Busoga sub-region for misconduct and violation of the party constitution according to the party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya.

“Over the past months, there have been many squabbles, in-fights and divisions between some of our leaders from Busoga sub-region. These divisions have grossly damaged the image of our party and threatened cohesion among our members and supporters,” Rubongoya said in a statement adding that the divisions have been aggravated by several leaders through their communication on various media houses and social media platforms.

“This goes contrary to the obligation of members and leaders within the party, as stipulated by article 5.3 (b) of our Constitution which requires all members to conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring disrepute to the name of the party. The party has made several attempts to resolve these matters amicably, but to no avail,” Rubongoya added.

Those suspended include deputy secretary for mobilisation (Eastern region) Mr Moses Bigirwa, Acting head of Patriotism and Ideology Mr Andrew Muwanguzi, Coordinator Busoga Sub-region Mr Lulenzi Bamu, Acting coordinator Youth Busoga sub-region Mr Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve and the acting district chairperson for Jinja city Mr Saulo Nsongambi.

“While on suspension, they are not expected to carry out any functions or their offices or purport to represent the party on any platform and any capacity,” Rubungoya said.

The party has also immediately constituted a committee to investigate their conduct and advise the party on the way forward.

The probe committee will be headed by Jolly Mugisha, to be deputized by Aisha Kabanda. Other members of the committee are Moses Kanaabi, William Odinga Balikuddembe and Fatuma Kassim.

“The committee will accord them the right to be heard, but also engage with the People of Busoga sub-region on this and other related matters,” Rubungoya added.