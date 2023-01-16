The former Member of Parliament for Omoro County, Simon Toolit Akecha has died. He died Monday afternoon at St. Mary’s Lacor Hospital in Gulu.

This was confirmed by Omoro County MP Andrew Ojok Oulanyah.

“It is a dark day in Omoro! We have lost one of our gallant sons and former MP, Hon. Simon Toolit Akecha! Hon. Toolit was the MP for Omoro County between 2006 and 2011 and was a candidate in the recent by-elections. May his soul rest in eternal peace!” Andrew Oulanyah tweeted.

Toolit was the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer in the Omoro County Parliamentary by-election.

“We’ve learned with shock and great sorrow of the untimely passing of comrade Hon. Toolit Simon Akecha this afternoon at St. Mary’s Lacor Hospital in Gulu. Hon. Toolit was our flag bearer in the recent by-election in Omoro Constituency,” NUP tweeted.

He has also been the acting head of policy and research for the National Unity Platform.