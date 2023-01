Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles Dr. Hassan Galiwango is dead.

Ambassador Galiwango had been unwell for some time even before he was appointed as a diplomat.

Dr. Galiwango also served as Secretary for Finance and Administration at National Resistance Movement (NRM) party headquarters.

He is a husband to Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament Connie Galiwango and also a director of Mbale Progressive School.