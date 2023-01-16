President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Sunday departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a three-day official visit where he will meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The president will also attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit and hold talks with government officials and the business community from the UAE.

Museveni was seen off at Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe.

The service officers were Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, Commander Airforce; Brig. Gen. Christopher Damulira, Director Crime Intelligence Uganda Police Force and Deputy Commissioner General Uganda Prisons Samuel Akena.

“Looking forward to successful deliberations with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi and fruitful engagements with government officials and the business community as I embark on a 3-day official visit to the UAE this afternoon,” Museveni posted on Twitter.