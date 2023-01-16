Spanish coach Alberto Carlos Atuna has been appointed as the head coach for Uganda Senior Women’s National team, the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has confirmed.

Atuna has been tasked to lead the Gazelles to the AfroBasketball Championship through the Zone 5 qualifiers which will be held in Lugogo from 14th to 19th February.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be here in Uganda and help Uganda in the next qualifiers. It’s my first time to be in Africa but I am sure we are going to compete and make every one surprised with the girls,” said Alberto Atuna.

He joins with vast experience from the German pro league where he is a coach as well as doubling as the assistant coach of the Montenegro women team.

He will be assisted by Nick Natuhereza, Mavita Ali, Roger Sserunyingo and Henry Malinga.

FUBA president Nasser Sserunjogi said they have summoned 28 player to start preparations earlier. “We are starting our campaign earlier with the girls team starting training as we prepare for a one week residential training. We have 28 players summoned to start preparations for the Zone 5 qualifiers.”

These are the qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket that will be played in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uganda will be joined by Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Somalia for the week-long tournament.

Last year, Uganda hosted the U18 zonal qualifiers for Boys and Girls. The Junior Gazelles won the tournament and qualified for the final tournament in Madagascar where they finished fifth.

The senior Men’s side, Silverbacks is also set to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers due 20th-28th February in Angola.

Summoned squad

Evelyne Nakiyingi (JKL Lady Dolphins), Winfred Akello (Miracle), Flavia Oketcho (JKL Lady Dolphins), Sarah Ageno (JT Lady Jaguars), Shakira Nanvubya (UCU Lady Canons), Bridget Aber (UCU Lady Canons), Fildauce Namuleme (KIU Rangers), Becky Longom (KCAA Leopards), Angella Namirimu (KCCA Leopards), Sarah Namale (Nabisunsa Girls), Brenda Ekone (JKL Lady Dolphins), Rebecca Anyu (KCCA Leopards), Shila Lamunu (Magic Stormers), Rita Imanishimwe (JKL Lady Dolphins), Amoding Moreen (JT Lady Jaguars), Perus Nyamwenge (KIU Rangers), Shadia Mbwali (Nkumba Lady Marines), Agatha Kamwada ( UCU Lady Canons), Diana Letaru (Magic Stormers), Azida Nabayunga (UCU Lady Canons), Zaina Lokwameri (JT Lady Jaguars), Margaret Bagaala (KU Ladies), Mary Amaniyo (KIU Rangers), Leticia Awor (KCCA Leopards), Faridah Kandondi (KU Ladies), Hope Akello (JKL), Sharon Kirabo (KIU Rangers), Sylvia Nantongo (SMASK)