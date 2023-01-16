Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has revealed that there are many innocent Ugandans languishing in prisons.

Kabuleta made the revelation during a weekly Press briefing which was held at National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party headquarters in Kampala.

Mr. Kabuleta was in December last year granted bail after spending over two weeks. He is facing charges of sectarianism. He said such innocent people need justice.

“While at Luzira Prison, I interacted with a good number of prisoners but unfortunately a good number of them were innocent; they were convicted on trumped-up charges. Some are on remand and others convicted because they are poor and lacked the money to bribe the system,” Kabuleta said.

“Before we focus on changing the prison uniform color from yellow to any other color, we should first seek justice for our innocent people languishing in different prisons across the country,” he added.

The former presidential candidate also lashed out at the NRM government for always blackmailing opposition politicians with an aim of persuading them to join the ruling establishment.

“This is a trap to weaken the opposition, be careful,” he warned members of the opposition.

On the issue of First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba taking part in active politics yet he is still a serving army officer, Mr. Kabuleta said what he is doing is wrong and those who support him are greedy and non-patriotic.

“Uganda is a sick nation. Everything is sick no wonder they are now manufacturing outbreaks and pandemics. Right now we are on the deathbed. So those in Muhoozi’s army are the people that have undertaken to bury Uganda. If you meet anyone on Muhoozi’s army you tell them they are like those Ghanaian undertakers who carry coffins while dancing,” Kabuleta said.