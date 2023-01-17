As a concerned citizen, I feel obligated to write about the increasing level of criminality in our communities and particularly in Kiwatule. The place you see in the pictures is now a dark spot for attacks from thugs. The attackers take advantage of darkness in the area, low human traffic especially in the early morning hours and late evenings. The place is becomingly insecure to the residents and pass-byes who use northern bypass. Two incidents happened, one to a pregnant woman, and another to a young man both unfortunately died. I didn’t know them personally however; we got the news of their passing on.

On Sunday January 8, 2023, at around 6:30 am, another person was hit and robbed by thugs. This time, it was some I knew – Julius Bahati, a member at Springs of Faith Church – Kiwatule. He was hit on the head three times and pushed down from the blue-wall side and pushed down the trenches as you visibly see from the photos. He was later picked by police patrol at around 8:30 am, and rushed to Mulago Hospital; unfortunately he died on Wednesday january 11, 2023 after undergoing surgery.

The late Bahati had for the last three months (October to December) committed himself to early morning intercessions (6am to 7:00 am) at church, and thereafter go to his work post in Najjera Bulabira, where he operated a mobile money business. It was very painful to have lost such a young man of 36 years, leaving behind a very young family due to such kind of criminality. We buried him in Mityana, Namutamba – Mbiro village on Friday January 13, 2023.

Another painful and worrying moment was at Mulago Hospital. Bahati was picked by police patrol car and dropped at Mulago for management. Given the critical condition he was in, he needed emergency medical attention! Unfortunately, the day was Sunday, doctors, seem to go for weekend, so the patient had to endure the pain awaiting the doctors to work on him the next day – oh Uganda, may God indeed uphold thee!

The story for Mulago and how we pulled through will be for another day, however, my concern today is to appeal to police and security agencies to consider Kiwatule, and especially the areas near the bridge, behind PK super market, Wabiduku market and the down-towns of Balintuma.

Whenever it gets darker, the criminals go on rampage looking for whom to target. You can never tell, sometimes you pass them and they hit you hard on the neck or the head. On Saturday January 14, another young man survived the attack but he was seriously injured!

I pray and hope that the police and the concerned security agencies may consider this matter to be of security interest and act accordingly. I also wish to alert users of northern bypass and residents of Kiwatule to be more vigilant and trade with cautiously.

Thank you.

Pr. Solomon Mangeni.