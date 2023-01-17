Thousands of mourners turned up to pay their respects to Ambassador Dr. Hassan Galiwango, who was laid to rest today in Nakaloke, Mbale District.

Dr. Galiwango died on Monday January 16, 2023 at Nairobi Hospital in Kenya, where he was receiving specialized medical attention.

Some of the mourners

At the time of his death, Ambassador Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango was serving as Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles.

He also served as Secretary for Finance and Administration at National Resistance Movement (NRM) party headquarters at the time of his ambassadorial appointment..

NRM’s secretariat top leadership led by the Secretary General, Mr. Richard Todwong attended the final send off of the late Ambassador.

The late was the husband to Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament, Connie Galiwango.