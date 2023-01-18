The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the closure of its offices for two days to enable passport system upgrade.

In a statement issued on Wednesday January 18, 2023, the ministry said the closure will take place on Thursday and Friday, after which the issuance of the passport books will resume on Monday next week.

This upgrade will affect all passport services; applications, scheduling appointments, enrolment (interviews), printing and collection.

Stories Continues after ad

“All our offices in Kampala at the Ministry Headquarters, Kyambogo, Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu; and diaspora offices in Washington, London, Ottawa, Copenhagen, Pretoria and Abu Dhabi will be shut down,” the ministry announced.

“Passport applicants will not be able to access our online services at http://passports.go.ug or schedule appointments for these two days. Enrolment and collection of passports will also not be possible,” it added.

Upon completion of the upgrade and maintenance works, applicants who had already scheduled appointments on Thursday, 19th January and Friday, 20th January 2023 will be served alongside those already scheduled on Monday 23rd and Tuesday, 24th January 2023.

“Once the upgrade of the system is complete, the Ministry promises a much more efficient system with improved services to the users. Those meant to collect passports on those particular days will also be able to pick them after. We apologize for the inconveniences caused,” they added.