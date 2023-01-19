Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) President Moses Magogo has unveiled MTN as the official sponsor of Uganda Cranes. The Shs 19 billion sponsorship will for five years.

Magogo hailed MTN for its unwavering support of the development of the game in Uganda.

“I thank MTN for this tremendous boost. This sponsorship package will go a long way in addressing the multiple challenges faced by the federation as well as pushing the country towards its ambition of qualifying for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) and 2026 FIFA World Cup among other targeted milestones,” Magogo said.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge said; “This sponsorship signals our commitment to continue developing football in Uganda and supporting the Cranes’ ambition of flying our country’s flag high, everywhere they go,” Mulinge said. “We’re bringing back the game to Ugandans, who are the most passionate fans of our football”

She said the sponsorship package will be used to support seven properties or programs of the federation, namely: the Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes, the FUFA Drum regional cup, the FUFA Juniors League, FUFA Super 8 tournament, the FUFA Super Cup, and the FUFA Annual Awards.

Key to note is that this new sponsorship deal also includes support for the Crested Cranes, which is the national women’s team. “This was a key focus for us while negotiating this partnership. It complements the effort of government and society in general in ensuring equal opportunities for all regardless of gender,” the MTN CEO said.

, Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) noted the company’s unwavering passion for Uganda’s football, over its years of operating in the country.

“MTN has enthusiastically supported Uganda’s football over the years. Together with FUFA and other stakeholders, we have registered so many wins and with them, great memories. It is therefore exciting to have this partnership and our game back with our passionate fans. We look forward to doing even more together,” he said.