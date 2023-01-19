Ugandans to benefit from Dfcu ‘Reach for More Campaign’. Under the campaign, the Bank is providing collateral-free loans (unsecured loans) of up to Shs 250 million to customers who take out personal loans, and an option of a repayment holiday of up to 75 days.



The Repayment Holiday option will allow customers to take a break from scheduled loan repayments during the campaign.The personal loan offer targets salaried and professionals earning a regular income. Customers who transfer their existing personal loans from elsewhere to dfcu Bank will be charged no arrangement fees. In addition, loan arrangement fees have been discounted to 1% for individual customers who take up new loans and 0.5% for those who top up their existing facilities at dfcu Bank between now and April 15,2023.With the Back-to-school season now well underway, the Bank has also unveiled a special package to support schools as they prepare to receive students for the new academic year. The offer dubbed “the school bridging overdraft’ allows school owners to access unsecured short-term facilities of up to 30% of their expected school fees collections, to take care of urgent working capital needs.



In addition, parents who pay their schools fees through dfcu Bank during this period will automatically enter a draw and have a chance to win up to Shs 500,000 to help cover outstanding back- to- school requirements.Robert Wanok, Head of Personal and Business Banking at Dfcu Bank, said the campaign has been launched to accelerate the dreams and aspirations of our customers during the new year. “The new year always represents new beginnings for most people. Renewed hope, dreams, ambitions, targets, that we want to see come to life. With “Reach for More” campaign, we are encouraging our customers not to lose sight of these dreams but instead partner with us to see them come true. We are staying true to our brand promise of ‘Making More Possible’ for all our customers,” he said.“The Bank is also offering mobiloans of up to Shs2 million accessible via our online banking platforms, in less than five minutes.



For parents, the mobiloans are a convenient way of sorting out urgent back-to-school requirements. Parents who pay school fees at any dfcu Branch, dfcu Agent or via dfcu internet banking will automatically enter a draw and stand a chance to win a cashback of up to Shs500,000,” Wanok added.Commenting on the campaign during the launch, Ronald Kasasa, the Head of Business Banking, reiterated dfcu support towards schools during this back-to-school period.“The beginning-of-term can be a tough period to run an institution within the education sector. Teachers’ salaries, food supplies, utility bills, educational materials, and any other day -to day essentials can put a strain on schools. Our school bridging overdraft allows school owners to access unsecured short-term facilities of up to 30% of their expected school fees collections, to take care of urgent working capital needs. The overdraft is payable in three months, which gives the school an opportunity to repay when the cash flows from tuition collections are steady and stable,” he said.The loans come with competitive interest rates, same day response ti