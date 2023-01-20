Rev. Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo was on Wednesday elected the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 26th February 2023 at St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral, Mukono.

Rev. Enos was born on 13th December 1968 in Nakisunga Sub-country in Mukono District. He was born again on 14th October 1994. Rev. Enos testifies, “God saved me from being a drunkard and from the life full of destructive behaviours which I had started as a juvenile.”



He earned a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor in Health Administration from Uganda Christian University, after receiving diplomas and certificates in the same fields.



Rev. Enos is currently the Provost of St. Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono. Prior to this position, he has served as a parish priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Health Coordinator.

He was ordained a deacon on 9th June 2002 in Mukono Diocese and then made a priest on 12th December 2004. He has served on school management committees as well as various Diocesan Boards in the course of his ministry.

Rev. Enos is married to Catherine Namuddu and God has blessed them with seven biological children and many spiritual children.