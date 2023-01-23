President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Saturday emphasized the need to grasp the prevention concept in the health sector to ensure that 75 percent of diseases are prevented in Uganda.

According to President Museveni, through public health, Medical Doctors can eliminate most of the sicknesses that affect citizens.

The President made the remarks while officiating at the luncheon meeting for a team of Medical Doctors and Engineers who were sponsored by State House to study at university.

“These are the facts because many of those illnesses are preventable so you as the new generation you should really get that and make it part of your DNA in terms of professional services so that you help your people when you get a chance to avoid these illnesses; diseases of ignorance such as malaria,” President Museveni said.

“Once you adopt this prevention method most of the diseases can be avoided for example, if you sensitize the communities where you will be deployed on how to use the latrines, sleeping under treated mosquito nets and using clean water.”

President Museveni also thanked the science team for utilizing the scholarship well and finishing their studies on time.

“These scholarships started after the war in Luweero and were meant to benefit the orphans,” he revealed.

Gen. Museveni further noted that under the State House scholarship, many students have been sponsored to study from primary, secondary up to university.

“Most of the beneficiaries would be the orphans from Luweero, however we later considered science students who performed well,” the President noted.

The Head of State also called on the scientists not to only concentrate on treating people but help the communities where they come from to develop and fight poverty by sensitizing them to embrace government programs, like the Parish Development Model and the four-acre model.

“Help your relatives to stop working for the stomach only.”

On the concern about deployment, President Museveni said they will all be recruited but it’s a matter of time and funds. He also welcomed the doctors’ idea of volunteering for one year before they are absorbed into the system as they wait for budget allocation to be fully recruited.

On medical working conditions, President Museveni promised to build more houses for doctors so that they live near their workplaces. He also promised to improve the state of hospitals by building well-equipped structures.

The President further promised to educate the children of medical doctors and other health workers who died of COVID-19 while saving lives during the pandemic period.

On the other hand, President Museveni encouraged scientists to record and report the corrupt District Service Commissioners who extorted money from them in exchange for jobs.

“Record whoever asks for money from you, we shall deal with them,” he assured.

Dr. Samuel Oledo Odongo, the president of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) thanked President Museveni for giving young scientists a future by sponsoring their education.

“You picked us from far away in our villages and sponsored our education, we thank you father,” Dr. Oledo said.

He also told the President that as doctors they are ready to serve the nation, reiterating that they are willing to volunteer for a full year before they are formally recruited.