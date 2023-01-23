Uganda Cranes forward Patrick Henry Kaddu is close to completing a move to Kenyan Premier league giants Gor Mahia from FUFA Big league side Kitara FC.

Kitara FC confirmed the development through their social media as they bid farewell to the striker.

“Its official, our player Patrick Kaddu will be flying out to complete negotiations with Gor Mahia on Tuesday. We wish him the best in his new pursuit,” reads a statement from Kitara FC.

Kaddu has been phenomenal since joining the Hoima-based side last September scoring 15 goals in 15 matches.

Once he completes the move, he will work with former Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry who is the head coach at Gor Mahia.

Kaddu joined Kitara following the expiration of his contract at KCCA FC which he rejoined in January 2022.

The 27-year-old started his career at Maroons FC in 2011 before crossing to Kira Young in 2014. After a season at Kira Young, he returned to Maroons where he played for two seasons.

Kaddu has 21 caps for Uganda since making his debut in 2018 and is remembered for scoring the goal that took the Cranes to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Cape Verde.