The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement team in Eastern Uganda has busted a smuggling racket and seized over 1000 liters of motor vehicle lubricants and assorted drinks in a clean-up operation in Kapchorwa and Manafwa districts.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Brand-guard, a valued stakeholder and defender of the Ugandan realm.

At least 91 cartons of assorted lubricants were retrieved from Kapchorwa, while assorted energy drinks mostly manufactured in Kenya were impounded in Manafwa.

Stories Continues after ad

“The operation in Imbalu Land of Manafwa wasn’t smooth as locals hurled stones at the team. One of the officers in the operation explained that Police had to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd that had turned rowdy. Darkness set in so they couldn’t open shops to impound more goods,” URA said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the shopkeepers in question went away on hearing that URA had set foot in the trading center.”

Enforcement noted that the situation in Kapchorwa was peaceful and the team sensitized residents on the dangers of smuggling and benefits of being tax compliant.

Verification findings for Kapchorwa included; 54 boxes x 12ltrs of Shell Advance Oil, 20 jericans x 4ltrs of Shell Rimula Oil, 33 boxes x 12ltrs of Total Rubia Oil and 4 cartons x 12ltrs of Shell Helix HX5.