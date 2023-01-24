Archbishop Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has paid a courtesy visit to Mzee Nathan L’okori, the father of the Late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

“I have paid a courtesy visit to Mzee Nathan L’okori, the father of the Late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah. I am impressed that MP Andrew Oulanyah, the son of the late speaker Oulanyah has kept my friend’s legacy. Jacob will remain dear to my heart,” Archbishop Kaziimba said on Twitter.

Jacob Oulanyah died of cancer and multiple organ failure on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, USA where he was admitted.

The Archbishop is on a three-day Pastoral Visit in the Diocese of Northern Uganda which started on January 21, 2023. He was welcomed by Bishop Godfrey Loum Bishop of Northern Uganda: Retired Bishop Johnson Gakumba, clergy and Christians.

During his visit, Archbishop Kaziimba toured and commissioned a number of projects including Jubilee house in Gulu City, a newly constructed Church at Pabit, the house of Parish Priest of Musalaba Parish and a computer center at Anaka Child Development Center.

“I began the first day of my Pastoral Visit in the Diocese of Northern Uganda with the opening of the house of the Parish Priest of Musalaba Parish in Keyo Archdeaconry. Musalaba was the first mission station in 1903 and later the gospel was spread all over Acholi and beyond,” he said.

He commended Bishop Godfrey Loum for championing infrastructural development in the Diocese.

He also dedicated three ambulances bought by Members of Parliament; one from Kilak North MP Anthony Akol and two from Kilak South County MP Gilbert Olanya. Kaziimba applauded the two MPs for their unity and commitment to serving their communities.