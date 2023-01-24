The High Court in Masaka City has set dates for the hearing of MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya’s bail applications.

Judge Lawrence Tweyanze set dates after prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka informed the court that they were not ready for hearing of the bailing applications and asked for another date.

This prompted the trial judge to adjourn the matter to 13th, 14th and 15th February 2023 for hearing of the application.

Counsel Lukwago told court the one of the suspects Ssewanyana is ill and admitted to Mulago hospital. Court however directed the Uganda Prison service to accord him specialized treatment.

In October 2021, through their lawyers led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya filed their applications seeking to be released on bail. They contended that they have been on remand for over Six months without trial and therefore they should be released on bail. Citing medical complications, the two said that they were mishandled before and during arrest and they want to access thorough treatment.

The two MPs and four other suspects have been in Jail for over a year on charges of terrorism contrary to sections 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.