Prison Authorities have dismissed claims by Nakawa West Members of Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi that jailed Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana was critically sick and bed ridden at Mulago Hospital.

Sources at prison say that although Ssewanyana is sick, he isn’t in critical condition as alleged.

Yesterday Ssenyonyi made the allegations claiming prison authorities had refused to transfer Ssewanyana to a better hospital.

However, Prison officials say Ssewanyana is better and will be appearing at Masaka High Court via Video conferencing.

“Just treat the allegations by Ssenyonyi as baseless and he is aimed at seeking publicity. Ssewanyana is okay and he will be appearing before court,” a source at Prisons said.

Ssewanyana was arrested in August 2021 with Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large – and they have spent more than a year in jail for several charges including murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region that left 26 people dead.

The International Crimes Division of the High Court set their bail application hearing for February.