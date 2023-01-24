The 2022/23 season of the Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup gets underway this month with a record 308 teams having competed in the Regional Preliminaries to determine which 33 teams joined the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Big League sides in the Round of 64.

The 308 teams competing in the Regional Preliminaries is an increase from the 249 teams that competed in the previous season (2021/22) and the 159 teams that competed in the 2019/20 season.

Kampala Region had the highest number of teams in the Preliminary Round with 50 teams competing followed by West Nile Region that had 46 teams. Buganda Region had 41 teams while Northern and Eastern each had 40 teams competing. Kitara, Western and Eastern regions had 33, 30 and 28 teams respectively competing within their regions.

The growth in the number of team is testament to the transformation of the competition since the coming on board of Stanbic Bank as title sponsors in 2018 and Kansai Plascon as co-sponsors in 2021 which has seen the prize money for the competition grow from Shs90 million in 2018 to Shs120 million in 2019 to Shs166 million in 2021 and Shs179 million in 2022.

The Stanbic Bank Round of 64 took place on Tuesday morning with matches scheduled to be played between 28th January and 6th February 2023. This year’s final will be played at Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

The winner represents Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup. BUL are the defending champions having defeated Vipers SC in the 48th edition last year.

Full Draw

KJT FC v KCCA FC

Elite FC v Arua Hill SC

Bunyaruguru United FC v Kaaro Karungi FC

Packwach Youngstars SC v Onduparaka FC

Nakapelimen FC v Soltilo Bright Stars FC

Mbale Heroes FC v Araka FC

Uganda Pentecostal University v URA FC

Water FC v Lugazi FC

Admin FC v Northern Gateway SC

Free Stars FC v Kitara FC

Kisugu United FC v Maroons FC

Gorilla Highlands SC v Kataka FC

Sparks SC v BUL FC

JLOS FC v Busoga United FC

Simba FC v Adjumani Town Council FC

Paidha Black Angels SC v Kyetume FC

Bukedea Central FC v Blacks Power FC

Bushenyi Veterans FC v UPDF FC

Junior Eagles FC v Soroti FC

Bujumbura FC v Vipers SC

Busei FC v Jinja North United FC

Budondo United FC v Calvary FC

SC Tawai v Mbarara City FC

Ntinda United FC v Ndejje University FC

Kigezi Homeboyz FC v Booma FC

Kiyinda Boys FC v Gaddafi FC

Kireka United FC v SC Villa

Apuutun FC v Police FC

Fort Portal Boda Boda FC v Wakiso Giants FC

Blue Star FC v Luweero United FC

Kajansi United FC v Express FC

Pajule Lions FC v NEC