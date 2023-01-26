Ms. Sarah Kihika Kasande, a Ugandan lawyer, and advocate and Head of office of the International Centre for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) Uganda is the winner of the Franco-German Peace and Reconciliation Award 2023.

The ICTJ is an organ that works with victims of human rights violations to obtain redress and the responsible parties to account, reform and build democratic institutions, and prevent the recurrence of violence or repression.

On January 22, 1963, the signing of the Élysée Treaty by President Charles de Gaulle and Chancellor Konrad Adenauer sealed reconciliation between France and Germany for the benefit of a long and lasting era of peace and friendship between the two countries.

On January 22, 2019, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel, signed in Aachen, a new Franco-German treaty on cooperation and integration.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of this historic event and the fourth anniversary of the renewed partnership between France and Germany, Their Excellencies Mr. Xavier Sticker, Ambassador of France to Uganda, and Mr. Matthias Schauer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Uganda, hosted a Peace & Reconciliation Award Ceremony and a Reception on Friday January 20, 2023, at the French Residence in Nakasero.