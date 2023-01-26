The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed the release of last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results to be tomorrow Friday January 27, 2023 at State House Nakasero.

The revelation followed the UNEB officials briefing the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, and other top officials on Wednesday afternoon about the performance of learners ahead of the release date. This will be the first 2022 examination to be released by UNEB.

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) will follow.

The State Minister for Education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu, apologised for the delay saying UNEB officials had earlier met with the education minister and explained.

“It was necessary to brief the minister first before the results are released,” she said, adding, “we apologize for the delay but the release will be out on Friday.”

The results were reportedly supposed to be released last week but were postponed because the education minister had other engagements.

A total of 832,810 candidates sat for the Primary Leaving Examination last year on November 8 and 9. This was in 14,153 examination centres across the country.

Out of the total number of candidates, 583,769 were funded by the Universal Primary Education (UPE), and only 249,041 were non-UPE.

51.9% of the total candidates were females while 48.1% were male.