Male students have outperformed girl students, the just released 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results indicate.

A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centers registered for PLE. of those, 114,617 (14.1%) passed in first grade. At least 583,786 pupils who sat PLE were from the Universal Primary Education and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates..

More than 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

Stories Continues after ad

The males performed better than the females and recorded a lower failure rate overall. 60,070 (15.4%) of the males were in Division one compared to the 54,547 (12.9%) of females.

Table showing overall performance by gender

“The girls have always beaten the boys in English but then the latter surface above the former in the other subjects. This is a trend we have observed over the years,” said the Chairperson UNEB Prof. Mary Okwakol, adding that although the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have eased compared to what it was in 2021, the board faced another challenge occasioned by the outbreak of Ebola in some parts of the country.

She said the examination body noted an improvement in mathematics where 6.3% of the candidates were able to score a distinction and 52% scored a credit level.

According to UNEB, 2,257 learners with Special Needs of various categories sat for the exams, including the blind, the deaf, the physically handicapped and the dyslexics, compared to 1,599 in 2020. This is an increase of 52.3%, the largest rate of increase ever.

While officially releasing the results at State House in Nakasero, the Minister for Education and Sports Janet Museveni said “I wish to congratulate all the candidates who have passed the examination, the teachers who prepared them and the parents/guardians for their support.”

Parents, candidates and other interested parties may use the Short Message Services (SMS) on mobile networks which will post results of candidates on their mobile sets instantly. Each SMS request via short code 6600 that will again be used, will cost Shs500.

Results will also be uploaded on the examination centre Portals. Each school can therefore download their results.