Tondeka Metro Company, a bus operating company, has dismissed as “rubbish” the allegations that the corporation could have illegally accessed the National Social Security Fund money to buy the buses.

Fred Senoga, the Director of Tondeka Metro Company said they should not be dragged into the ongoing personal fights at the NSSF.

“That’s comical and a waste of time,” he said. The NSSF also issued a statement on Thursday, dismissing the allegations by a Whistleblower calling for investigation against the Fund’s chairman Peter Kimbowa who previously worked as the Executive Chairman of Tondeka.

“We would like to clarify that this is not true. The Fund has not funded any activities of the said project as alleged,” NSSF stated.

According to sources at the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, the whistleblower dossier to the Inspector General of Government is intended to blackmail Mr Kimbowa who refused to “implement illegal directives” by the Minister Betty Amongi.

“The Chairman has stuck to his guns and refused to side with minister Amongi and Sam Lyomoki who have been trying to get Richard Byarugaba[ the NSSF Managing Director] out,” the source said.

Minister Amongi has refused to renew Byarugaba’s contract over what sources say is a personal vendetta.

Sources say the protagonist camp led by Amongi “thinks has been a barrier to the move to kick Byarugaba”.