Kitara Football Club, the FUFA Big League table leaders have appointed Sam Ssimbwa as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

Ssimbwa replaces Mark Twinamatsiko who was suspended due to his poor relationship with the players despite a strong run that has seen the club end the first round top of the table.

The Hoima-based club currently sits at the top of the second-tier of Ugandan football with 31 points from 15 games played in the first round.

Stories Continues after ad

Ssimbwa,56, has been out of football management since 2021 when he parted ways with URA FC.

He is a well demonstrated figure having played for Mbale Heroes and KCC. He also featured for the Uganda cranes between 1989 and 1993. As coach, he has managed a mouthful of clubs including SC Villa, KCCA, Simba, SC Victoria University, Sofapaka in Kenya and the Somalia National team.

Kitara FC have already added Godfrey Lwesibawa from Gadaffi FC and former Vipers winger Paul Mucureezi to their team as they look forward to secure promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.