Kampala Parents’ School has maintained its dominance in Primary Leaving Examinations as it posted good performance in 2022 results.

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) released the results this morning at State House. UNEB indicated boys performed better than girls in the overall performance.

At Kampala Parents’, 400 pupils sat for exams and out of the 400, the school got 16 pupils scoring aggregate 4s.

According to the school Principal Daphine Kato, the school got 291 first division while the rest got second division.

Some of Kampala Parents’ pupils who score aggregate 4

Ms Kato said the results posted by the school are better but more is needed, however, she said the nature of the results can as well be attributed to #Covid-19 that made it hard for the education sector to operate freely.

KPS is a pioneer of private primary education in the country and has always maintained its dominance in examinations.

A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centers registered for PLE. of those, 114,617 (14.1%) passed in first grade. At least 583,786 pupils who sat PLE were from the Universal Primary Education and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

More than 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

The males performed better than the females and recorded a lower failure rate overall. 60,070 (15.4%) of the males were in Division one compared to the 54,547 (12.9%) of females.

“The girls have always beaten the boys in English but then the latter surface above the former in the other subjects. This is a trend we have observed over the years,” said the Chairperson UNEB Prof. Mary Okwakol, adding that although the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have eased compared to what it was in 2021, the board faced another challenge occasioned by the outbreak of Ebola in some parts of the country.