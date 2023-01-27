Parents to pupils who sat Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at both Kibuli and Buwaate Greenhill Academies are bitter and shocked by results posted in 2022 exams.

Greenhill Academy Kibuli registered over 500 pupils for PLE and out of the 500, the school managed to get only one candidate who scored aggregate 4. While at Buwaate campus the school enrolled over 300 pupils for exams and out of that number, the school got four pupils with aggregate 4 whereas 200 got first division.

Buwaate campus

Greenhill is among the schools that charge school fees exorbitantly but have declined in performance.

The two campuses have lately declined in performance in examinations and this was seen from the 2021 exams as well.

According to one parent who demanded she remains anonymous, when she visited one of the campuses, both the head teacher and deputy looked confused as they fled the school grounds.