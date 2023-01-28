Letshego Uganda has dismissed claims that its Chief Executive Officer, Giles AIjukwe has fled the country after the sale of a ‘borrowers’ property.

Sections of the online media had reported that Mr. Aijukwe had abandoned his duties but the Botswana headquartered giant African money lenders say the claims are baseless and should treated as trash.

“We have taken note of circulating reports on social media about Mr. Aijukwe Giles, CEO Letshego Uganda “fleeing the country” following a sale of a borrower’s property” reads the statement sent to newsrooms.

We wish to clarify to all our stakeholders as follows;

It is not true that our CEO Mr. Aijukwe Giles fled the country following the sale. He took official leave and will return to run the company at its completion. The impugned property, Block 214, Plot 4773 in Kisasi was properly sold under the Mortgage Act, and regulations there under, where Letshego Uganda exercised its rights as a mortgagee. The property was sold to the highest bidder per the auction. It is therefore not true that our CEO bought the said property through a third party/proxy.

We request the general public to treat this story with the contempt it deserves.

Letshego remains committed to professionalism and excellent customer experience.