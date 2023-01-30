The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has unveiled Emmanuel Eratu as the party’s flagbearer for the Serere County by-election.

“We are pleased to announce Mr Emmanuel Eratu as our Parliamentary candidate for the Serere County by-election,” FDC said in a statement.

Unveiling the candidate during a media briefing, the party president Patrick Amuriat said their candidate is a seasoned politician and an outstanding citizen who has the capabilities of transformative legislation in the National Assembly.

Stories Continues after ad

“We call upon all the people of Serere to trust us. Our candidate is rated excellent and highly commendable! We know that the Junta will unleash the money, arsenal and security services in this campaign. However, our confidence is in the people of Serere,” he added.

The Serere County MP seat fell vacant after the death of Patrick Okabe in a road accident on December 19, 2022.

Eratu contested as an independent candidate against the late MP Okabe in the 2021 elections. He came fourth with 1,035 votes compared to Okabe’s 17,826 votes.

According to the road map released by the Electoral Commission, the display of the voters’ register kicked off on January 23 and will end on February 1 in all the 138 polling stations in the county.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Wednesday 1st to Monday 6th February 2023 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th February, 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Serere.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for nine (9) days, that is, from Monday 13th till Tuesday February 21, 2023.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday February 23, 2023.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leadership last week unveiled former Serere district woman member of parliament, Alice Alaso as the party’s flagbearer in the by-election.