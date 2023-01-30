The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has appointed Justice Stephen Musota as the new Chief Inspector of Courts.

CJ Owiny-Dollo confirmed the development during the 24th Annual Judges Conference at the Mestil Hotel and Residences in Kampala today. President Museveni officially opened the four-day Conference that will run until February 2.

“I have just appointed a new Chief Inspector of Courts, Justice Stephen Musota following the unfortunate demise of Justice Rubby Opio Aweri,” CJ Owiny-Dollo said.

Stories Continues after ad

Justice Rubby Opio Aweri died on December 7, 2022 at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

Justice Musota was first appointed as a Magistrate Grade One in 1984, rising to the level of Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One in 1992. He went on to work as Chief Magistrate, then as Deputy Registrar and then Registrar of the High Court.

He was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Uganda in 2004. He served as the head of the civil division of the high court. On February 8, 2018 he was then appointed to the Court of Appeal.

In November 2022, he was appointed by the President to the Supreme Court bench together with Justice Christopher Madrama and Justice Elizabeth Musoke.

The Chief Inspector of Courts position was created by the Chief Justice in his efforts to strengthen the Inspectorate wing of the Judiciary by empowering it to inspect, receive complainants and investigate cases of judicial officers and judiciary staff of all cadres.

Previously, the Inspector of Courts was being run and headed by a high court registrar, a position which made it difficult for the officer bearer to inspect and take decisive action against errant senior judicial officers in appellate courts like Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

The Chief Inspector of Courts will, among other strategic reforms, lend support towards the Judiciary’s anti-corruption initiatives through the implementation of the Judiciary Anti-Corruption Plan of Action and strengthen accountability.