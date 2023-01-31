Kira Court Chief Magistrate Roseline Nsenge has sentenced Kafta Queen to three years in prison over aggregated torture of her 15-year-old friend Pretty Nicole and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

On January 9, 2023, Kafta Queen appeared in a viral video beating up Nicole with her friends over a man.

The Tanzanian national was later arrested. On Tuesday January 17, 2023 she was arraigned before Kira Magistrate’s Court in Kampala and charged with aggregated torture and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Pretty Nicole.

Stories Continues after ad

“I know it is my fault, and I admit that but I request that Nicole finds space in her heart to forgive me. For the time we have been friends, I have done a lot for her, including helping her to have a place to sleep at the time when her parents banished her from their home,” Kafta pleaded.

Appearing before court, Kaftah was found guilty of the accusations which violate section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

She was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison.