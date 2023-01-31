Police registered an incident of sudden death of a 25-year-old businessman Ali Musitafa, of Ozu cell, Kenya ward in Arua District during a love making session.

Musitafa is said to have sustained a respiratory failure during a love making session, with girlfriend, Adania Ratio, at Avenue lodge in Arua City on January 25, 2023 at around 9pm.

The girl friend went and alerted the hotel management, who immediately alerted the police at Arua.

“The scene was visited and well documented, no trace of drugs, poison or other body influences was recovered at the scene. The body was thereafter, transferred to Arua Referral Hospital and examined. The cause of death was established to be due to respiratory failure,” Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson said.

Death during consensual sex, can occur for a number of reasons, that include the physical strain of the activity or because of unusual extenuating circumstances.