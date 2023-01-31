The 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International shows that most of the world continues to show less significant progress in fighting corruption: 95 per cent of countries have made little to no progress since 2017.

The Global Peace Index shows the world continues to become a less peaceful place. There is a clear connection between this violence and corruption, with countries that score lowest in this index also scoring very low on the CPI.

Governments hampered by corruption lack the capacity to protect the people, while public discontent is more likely to turn into violence. This vicious cycle is impacting countries everywhere from South Sudan (13) to Brazil (38).

This year’s CPI report once again puts Uganda’s Anti-Corruption efforts on the spot. Having stagnated at the score of 27 for two years, the country has now dropped a point to a new score of 26/100 ranking 142/180 from 144/180 in the previous CPI 2021 report.

GLOBAL HIGHLIGHTS

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The CPI global average remains unchanged at 43 for the eleventh year in a row, and more than two- thirds of countries have a serious problem with corruption, scoring below 50.

Denmark (90) tops the index this year, with Finland and New Zealand following closely, both at 87. Strong democratic institutions and regard for human rights also make these countries some of the most peaceful in the world according to the Global Peace Index.

South Sudan (13), Syria (13) and Somalia (12), all of which are embroiled in protracted conflict, remain at the bottom of the CPI.

26 countries – among them Qatar (58), Guatemala (24) and the United Kingdom (73) – are all at historic lows this year.

Uganda (26) the country had maintained a score of 27 for the past two years. However, this score has been dropping from 28 in 2019. In the East African Region, Uganda ranks 4th after Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.

Since 2017, ten countries significantly declined on their CPI scores.

The significant decliners are: Luxembourg (77), Canada (74), the United Kingdom (73), Austria (71), Malaysia (47), Mongolia (33), Pakistan (27), Honduras (23), Nicaragua (19) and Haiti (17).

Eight countries improved on the CPI during that same period: Ireland (77), South Korea (63), Armenia (46), Vietnam (42), the Maldives (40), Moldova (39), Angola (33) and Uzbekistan (31).

CORRUPTION, CONFLICT AND SECURITY

Corruption, conflict and security are profoundly intertwined. The misuse, embezzlement or theft of public funds can deprive the very institutions in charge of protecting citizens, enforcing the rule of law and guarding the peace of the resources they need to fulfil that mandate. Criminal and terrorist groups are often aided by the complicity of corrupt public officials, law enforcement authorities, judges and politicians, which allows them to thrive and operate with impunity.