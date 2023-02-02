The National Social Security Fund-NSSF has defended its performance over the last 10 years. Appearing before the Parliamentary Select Committee investigating NSSF and the appointment of the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director.

The Committee is chaired by Mwine Mpaka, the Member of Parliament for Mbarara City South. Other members of the committee include Workers MP Charles Bakkabulindi, Mr. Karim Masaba (Industrial Division, Mbale City), Mr. Michael Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality), Ms. Fortunate Nantongo (Kyotera District Woman), Ms. Laura Kanushu (Persons with Disabilities), and Mr. Amos Kankunda (Rwampara County).

The NSSF Ag. Managing Director Mr. Patrick Ayota said that the Fund’s growth in asset base, contributions, benefits, and membership growth has been growing steadily over the last 10 years.

Stories Continues after ad

Ayota was appearing before the committee alongside the Fund’s senior management team to interface with the committee on Fund’s performance, governance, and stakeholder involvement in the Fund’s decision making among others.

“In 2010, the Fund was worth Shs 1.7 trillion in Assets under Management. As at end of FY 2021/22, the Fund was Shs 17.3 trillion in assets, a 10-fold growth. This is a growth of 10x. As of December 2022, the Fund’s assets stood at Shs 18.8 trillion,” Ayota said.

The NSSF Board, led by Dr. Peter Kimbowa had earlier in the day interfaced with the same committee.

Dr. Kimbowa was quizzed about the Shs 6 billion that the Minister of Gender, Labour& Social Development allegedly asked the Board Chairman in a letter to provide for in the Fund’s budget for the Financial Year 2022/23. He told the committee that the Minister’s letter was irregular.

On contributions, Ayota said the member contributions have steadily increased from annual collections of Shs 556 billion in 2012 to Shs 1.491 trillion in 2022.

On member recruitment, Ayota said that the current membership size stands at 1.3m with a historical annual growth rate of 140,000 more members, while the current employer base is 27,628 with a historical annual growth rate of 2,685 more employers.

Regarding real estate, Ayota clarified wrong information that the Fund’s real estate investments do not provide a return to members and are out of reach of the majority of NSSF savers.

He said that the Fund earns rental income and capital gains from its investments in real estate. He also said that the Fund’s Real Estate offering targets three groups of consumers.

These are the high-end income bracket catered for under the Citadel Place Project (sold out), Solana Lifestyle and Residences – Lubowa Housing Project; middle-income bracket – catered for under Kyanja Housing Project and Temangalo Housing Project, and affordable Housing income bracket – catered for under the Temangalo Affordable Housing Project.