National Water and sewerage cooperation–NWSC and UPDEAL Uganda Limited have signed Shs6.9 billion contract to upgrade Awoja water treatment plant.

The water treatment facilities at Awoja were upgraded in 2006 to a production capacity of 7.5 million litres per day with a 15-year design horizon.

Because of the hydraulic constrictions within the plant and conveyance systems, the areas can only produce up to 5 million litres per day. This has created a demand and supply gap which was recently made worse with the establishment of the Soroti Industrial Park.

Currently, the people of Soroti and Kaberamaido rely on a conventional water treatment plant and intake located at Awoja, in the Kyoga catchment.

According to Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, the two areas have a demand of about 8 million litres per day which the current production facilities cannot meet. In a bid to improve water supply services for Soroti and Kaberamaido and the surrounding areas, NWSC has committed funds towards the improvement of the water abstraction, treatment and conveyance infrastructure at Awoja.

He said the intervention encompasses upgrading of the Awoja treatment plant and intake from the current design capacity of 7.5m litres per day through the construction of an additional 2.5m litres per day production line and upgrading the raw and treated water pipelines to match the new plant throughout.

Under the project, the contractors will upgrade the intake and raw water pump house pipe intersections and electromechanical equipment at Awoja to increase the abstraction capacity to 11m litres per day, lay steel raw water pumping main and associated pipework fitting and civil works.

“The contractor will construct an additional 2.5M litres per day water treatment line at Awoja water treatment plant comprised of flucculator chamber, clarifiers, rapid sand filter, pump house and general water treatment plant site works,” he said.

He said the contractor will supply and installation of associated electromechanical equipment comprised of pumps, blower, surge vessels, standby generators and their associated electrical panels.

Under the signed contract, the contractor will lay a new 13.5km steel-treated water pumping main and associated pipe work fittings and civil works and a 6.5km distribution main.

The upgraded project will benefit the people of Odudui, Dakabela, Aloet, Arapai, Pioneer, camp Shwahil, Kichinjaji, Madera, central, Akisim, Moruapesur, Kengere, Nakatunya, Oderai Majengo, Pamba and senior quarters sub-counties.

Ali Kisitu, the director of UPDEAL Uganda Limited applauded NWSC for considering local contractors and promised to deliver on time.