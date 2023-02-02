FUFA President Moses Magogo has said Uganda currently has no stadium to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup Qualifiers.

This means that the national team will have no option but to host the games from abroad.

“According to the latest stadium homologation by CAF, Uganda Cranes shall have no stadium in Uganda to host AFCON and World Cup Qualifiers,” Magogo tweeted.

Stories Continues after ad

“CAF has given us until the 10th of February to be able to submit a stadium that has been homologated by the administrative body. Between now and the deadline, I don’t think there are miracles that can be done for Namboole to be ready,” he said.

Cranes have been using the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende as the home ground for the AFCON and World Cup Qualifiers since Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in undergoing renovation.

Uganda will be taking on neighbors Tanzania in a double header in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers in March.

“Unfortunately, all our immediate neighbors don’t have stadiums that qualify. Tanzania has one, but we are playing against them in the AFCON Qualifiers so we are looking at nations like Zambia, Malawi, and Egypt, among others,” Magogo said.

Uganda is in Group F with Tanzania, Algeria, and Niger.

The renovation of Mandela National Stadium is set to be completed in June 2023, according to the UPDF Engineering Brigade.