Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has vowed to ask for dismissal of the murder case against Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana. Dollo said during the opening of the New Law Year 2023 at the Judiciary headquarters.

He said the trial of the two legislators and their co-accused kicks off this year and he will ask for a case to be dismissed if the State is not ready.

“This year the trial of MPs will begin and there will be no games. I will ask the trial Judge to not entertain any nonsense during the trial. If the State is not ready, we shall dismiss the case,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

The two MPs and four other suspects including; were arrested in September 2021 over Masaka gruesome killings.

Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya were arrested in August 2021 together with other suspects; Mike Sserwadda, Wamala Bulo, Mugerwa John, Wilson Ssenyonga aka Tony Nyonga and Jackson Kanyika and they have spent more than a year in jail for several charges including murder, attempted murder and financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region that left 26 people dead.

Prosecution states that on August 2, 2021, they allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District. It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba.

The High Court in Masaka set the 13th, 14th and 15th of February 2023 to start hearing the bail application.