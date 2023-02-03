Job Richard Matua, the hitherto petitioner who claimed to have petitioned the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi has been exposed by the Parliament Committee investigating corporate governance at NSSF as having obtained documents from the same minister he claims to have petitioned.

He was appearing before the Parliament Select Committee investigating issues of corporate governance at the Shs17.8 trillion National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Upon being questioned by the Committee Chairman Committee Mwine Mpaka, who is also the Member of Parliament for Mbarara City South, Mutua said that he received all documents from the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Amongi.

“Before we let you go, can you tell us the source of this information and documents that you have given us?” Mwine asked.

He claimed that he wrote to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Among to avail him all the documents.

However, upon further questioning by the Committee Chairman and other members of the committee, he could neither produce a letter he wrote asking for the documents, nor could he produce a letter from the minister responding to his request.

As soon as the committee ordered him to produce the letters in a few hours, he claimed that he was “sick”, and could not return to the committee.

Experts are now wondering how a so-called petitioner and whistleblower could petition and whistle blow to the same minister who gave her documents including correspondences between the ministry, the NSSF Board Chairman, and the NSSF officials.

The committee allowed him to submit his ‘evidence’ but wondered how and where he got all the official correspondences between the Fund’s officials including the Board Chairman and Managing Director among others.

Sources said that President Yoweri Museveni was persuaded to allow an investigation based on information from the ‘petitioner’. The Inspectorate of Government is also investigating the Fund because of information provided by the petitioner.

It is also evident that after the board and MD Richard Byarugaba rejected the Shs6 billion request by Amongi, she resorted to underhand methods including blackmail and alleging that there were petitions by whistle-blowers against Byarugaba in person. She further exonerated his Deputy Patrick Ayota whom they have worked together and named his acting MD against the directive of the president and the prime minister.

Other members of the committee include Workers MP Charles Bakkabulindi, Karim Masaba (Industrial Division, Mbale City), Michael Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality), Fortunate Nantongo (Kyotera District Woman), Hon Laura Kanushu (Persons with Disabilities), and Hon Amos Kankunda (Rwampara County).