Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has appointed Mr Adu Rando as the new Country Director in Uganda. He replaces Mr David Valencia, who has been the company’s country director for Uganda and South Sudan since 2020.

Rando has been part of the ABI-InBev for the last twenty years, having served in Brazil, China and most recently, Tanzania.

“This is an enormous responsibility that I am honored and privileged to hold. Working in Uganda with the leading brewer and the support of a competent team is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally,” Mr Rando said.

“I look forward to interacting with lovely people, enjoying a beautiful climate, and very diverse and tasty food and I cannot wait to meet more of the team, partners and stakeholders who are key to the success of this brewery,” he added.

As a results-driven international business leader, Rando has extensive experience in sales, operations, digital sales systems platforms, e-commerce, sales structure and process optimization. His long sales and operations experience in different channels on three large and diverse continents and his unique expertise in driving technological change across markets have provided him with a solid base for the present leadership job as Country Director for Uganda.

Onapito Ekomoloit, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of Nile Breweries Limited, welcomed Mr Rando while also thanking Mr David Valencia for his input to the brewer’s success over the last two years.

“We welcome Mr Adu Rando to the Pearl of Africa. We are certain he will have a lovely time leading our team towards more growth across our brands and portfolios. We also want to thank Mr David Valencia and wish him the best as he takes on a new challenge,” he said.

Mr Valencia will be serving as Commercial Strategy Director, Africa Zone for ABInBev, Nile Breweries’ parent company. “Leading Nile Breweries has been fulfilling. Our commercial focus and execution delivered strong results and our resilience is unmatched. Even in the toughest of circumstances we have been a beacon of solidarity because we have a purpose: To create a future with more cheers,” said Valencia.

“My gratitude goes to the very able great team I leave behind, the staff of Nile Breweries, our private sector peers, government stakeholders and various partners who made my journey worthwhile,” he added.

“We have a company that is extremely solid and will be here for the next 100 years. Stay tuned for some great innovations to come soon!

Mr Rando, who has been in the country undergoing induction and onboarding in his new role expressed delight at his reception so far:

“The warm welcome by the NBL team and the hospitality of the most Ugandans I have interacted with so far humbles me. I look forward to having a good working relationship with my colleagues here at NBL, authorities and other stakeholders in the beer sector in Uganda. I feel energized, inspired and empowered to achieve our shared ambitions as a team,” Rando said.