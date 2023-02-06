Minister Jennifer Namuyangu’s driver, Mr Steven Aipikor has been tasked to report to the Acting Director of Traffic Police on charges of damaging the student’s suitcase on Sunday February 5, 2023 of Buddo Senior Secondary.

The vehicle registration number UG 0915Z involved in the incident belongs to the Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs.

“We took kids to school today [Sunday] and just witnessed something that saddened us. The driver of this Minister drives into a school like a rogue, knocked and smashed a child’s suitcase and the bodyguard and driver left behind Shs10,000 and drove off. Impunity and a shame. UG 0915Z. Who is this minister because my bitterness cannot let me sleep? I need justice for this child,” the parent posted.

The office of the Prime Minister (OPM) stated that the offence is very grave and it puts the image of the office to disrepute.

“We direct you [Mr Steven Aipikor] to report to the Ag. Director of Traffic, Uganda Police Force on 7th Tuesday February 2023 at 11:00am,” reads part of the letter.

“We direct you to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Your written response submitted to my office not later than 7th February, 2023,” added the letter.

The office of the Prime Minister has assured the general public it does not condone indiscipline and therefore the driver has to account for his actions and based on his response appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken immediately.

“Senior traffic officers and our transport officer have visited the school to reconstruct the scenes,” OPM stated, adding that as leader of government business the office respects implementation of the rule of law.