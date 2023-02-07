Platinum Credit Heathens player Charles Uhuru has been slapped with a 15-week ban for dangerous play by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Disciplinary Committee.

Uhuru, who is also the Rugby Cranes vice captain, was involved in a nasty incident during a league game against KOBS where he was seen lifting and throwing down Joseph Aredo on the 28th of January at Legends Grounds in Kampala.

“The Disciplinary Committee referred to the World Rugby Regulation 17, appendix 1 for guidance and has resolved to suspend Mr Uhuru for fifteen (15) weeks from taking part in any Union sanctioned rugby activity,” reads a ruling shared by the Secretary of URU, Peter Odong.

“This suspension takes effect from February 3 and ends on May 19, 2023.

“The URU further guides the Clubs and their leadership take keen interest and promote fair play.”

This means Charles Uhuru will not be available for his side for the remainder of the 2023 Rugby Premier League.

Stanbic Black Pirates player Stephen Alul has also been suspended for two weeks following an act of foul play attributed to him on 28th January in Jinja between Hippos and the Pirates.

Alul has been suspended for two weeks and his ban runs from February 3 to 17.

Uhuru and Alul have until Thursday evening to appeal the ruling.