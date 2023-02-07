The National Unity Platform (NUP) will back Alice Alaso, the flag bearer for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) in the forthcoming Serere County by-election, Eagle Online has learnt.

The revelation was made by Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of the NUP who said the decision followed ANT’s request for a joint candidate ahead of the by-election.

Last month, FDC unveiled Emmanuel Eratu as its candidate despite ANT’s request to back its candidate. The party president Patrick Amuriat said they can’t support ANT’s candidate because of the irreconcilable facts between the two political parties.

Serere County Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former Member of Parliament, the Late Okabe Patrick, in a motor accident on December 19, 2022.

Recently, the former Serere Woman MP, who is also a former Secretary General of FDC Alaso said they petitioned all the opposition political parties proposing to have a single candidate in the by-election.

According to the electoral road map, the election exercises kicked off with the update of the National Voters’ Register from Friday 6th to Tuesday 10th January, 2023 in each of the 38 parishes and wards in Serere County.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th February, 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Serere.

Polling and tallying of results for the by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 23rd February, 2023.