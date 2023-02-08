National Unity Platform (NUP) party Head of legal team, Anthony Wameli has died.

Wameli died in the United States of America where he has been undergoing treatment for the last two years.

He has been a human rights activist who at all costs defended violation against human rights and also at one time a lawyer of a former presidential candidate Henry Tumukunde.

Stories Continues after ad

He contested for Bubulo East under the National Unity Platform party flag.

“Very sad day! Just learnt of the untimely passing of our dear brother and Head of our Legal Team, comrade Wameli Anthony from the U.S. where he’s been admitted for treatment. Details will be provided in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, party president announced.