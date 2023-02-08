Over 500 business enterprises are set to benefit from a training program funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) with priority given to women-led start-ups.

Scheduled to start during this month of February and run for two weeks, the training will be offered by the Stanbic Business Incubator Limited (SBIL), a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), which supports and nurtures small and medium enterprises to prepare them for business growth.

SBIL Chief Executive Tony Otoa said the proposed training will be delivered with a key focus in three core areas namely; access to markets, access to finance and business operational skilling necessary for start-ups, management and growth.

He said, “Special attention will also be given to female owned businesses. However in order to qualify for the training, the businesses must have been in existence for more than two years, have at least five employees and should be operating within Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.”

SBIL initially developed the Enterprise Development Program (EDP) in 2018, to focus on identifying and building the capacity of enterprises that could potentially penetrate and actively participate in Uganda’s oil and gas sector.

However, the program has since been modified to support Ugandan micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to become more competitive, attain sustainable growth while also creating jobs.

Only interested trainees whose businesses are already registered with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) may apply. Training slots will be offered to owners and one employee.

Key sectors of focus include agribusiness, food and beverages, trade, consumer goods and supplies, green businesses, tourism, hospitality and catering services.

Others are construction, fabrication and civil works, transport and logistics, health, professional services, power and Infrastructure.