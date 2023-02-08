The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) is expected to release the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results tomorrow Thursday, February 9, 2023.

This will be the second batch of the national examinations to be released after releasing the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results two weeks ago.

Like the case on PLE, the senior four results will be released from State House, Nakasero in Kampala by the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni.

349,455 candidates sat for UCE in 2022, out of which 175,923 (50.3 percent) males and 173,522 (49.7 percent) were females.

Out of the total number of candidates, 114,200 (32.7 percent) were funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 235,245 (67.3 percent) candidates were non-USE.

At least 50 candidates wrote their final O-Level examinations from Luzira prison. 519 of the candidates were Special Needs Education candidates.