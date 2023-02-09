The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released results for the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations, with 1,035 candidates results withheld for malpractice.

The senior four results were officially released today from State House, Nakasero in Kampala by the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni.

According to the UNEB Executive Director, Mr Dan Odongo, candidature increased by 16,063 (4.8%) from 333,396 in 2020 to 349,459 in 2022 reversing the decrease of 4,324 (-1.3%) that had been witnessed in the previous examination. The candidates sat from 3,703 centres. Of these, 114,181 (32.7%) were USE beneficiaries.

Stories Continues after ad

“A total of 1,035 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. The number of results to be withheld has been reducing steadily at this level,” he said, adding “Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics have been most affected by examination malpractice, with external assistance, impersonation and script substitution as common cases.”

The Uganda Prison Service examination centre registered 51 candidates and all sat. Eight passed in Division 2, 16 got Division, 26 passed in Division 4 and one failed.

Odongo said there was an improvement in performance of the large entry subjects except in Christian Religious Education, Biology and Commerce. He said Mathematics showed better performance at the Distinction level, but declined overall.

He said female candidates performed better than males in English Language however in Chemistry, the male candidates showed better performance in the higher grades – overall, a higher percentage of females obtained at least a pass. He added that performance in Biology has continued to decline as seen in the last few years.

The male candidates overall performed better compared to female candidates with 15.5 percent in the first division compared to 11.5 percent. 23.3 percent of the male candidates passed in the second division compared to 21 percent of the female candidates.

Odongo said 46,667 of the candidates scored first grade, 76,745 were in the second division, 88,690 in the third division and 117,837 in the fourth division while 15,756 failed.

He said the Board examined Chinese Language for the first time in 2022. A total of 134 candidates sat and 124 (92.5%) of them passed. The language is in addition to other major languages; French, German, Arabic, Latin and Kiswahili already are being examined.

A total of 721 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates (389 males, 332 females) registered for the 2022 UCE examination compared to 519 in 2020. This was a large increase of 38.95% over last year. These consisted of the blind (39), those with low vision (115), the deaf (87), the dyslexics (88) and physically handicapped (94).

Parents and candidates may access results via SMS on phone using the candidate’s full index number to 6600. Headteachers and school directors can also access the results from various school portals. They will later be advised on when they can start collecting the hard copies of the results from the UNEB offices.