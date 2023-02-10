The defending Champions of the Uganda Cup, BUL FC, have been drawn against SC Villa in the round of 32.

BUL reached this stage by knocking out Sparks, with Hilary Onek scoring the only goal of the game in a game played at Kirondo Playgrounds in Mukono.

SC Villa eliminated Kampala Regional League side Kireka United FC with a 6-0 Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

In some of the other notable fixtures, last season’s runners-up Vipers SC will visit Jinja North United while Express have been pitted against Lugazi FC.

Black Power will welcome Wakiso Giants in the other all Uganda Premier League tie.

FUFA Competitions Director, Nalule explained that two fixtures are still pending decisions from the judicial bodies following petitions.

Kataka FC petitioned Gorilla Highlands for allegedly fielding ineligible players while Arua Hill SC also petitioned Elite FC for the same reason.

The round of 32 games will be played between 13th – 20th February.

This year’s final will be played at Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

The winner of the competition represents Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup. BUL are the defending champions having defeated Vipers SC in last year’s edition.

Full Draw

BUL FC vs SC Villa

Pajule Lions FC vs Police FC

Junior Eagles FC vs Onduparaka FC

Express FC vs Lugazi FC

Bunyaruguru United FC vs UPDF FC

Kitara FC vs Uganda Pentecostal University FC

Kiyinda Boys FC vs Kigezi Homeboyz

Gorilla Highlands FC/ Kataka FC vs KCCA FC

Blacks Power FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Jinja North United vs Vipers SC

Ndejje University FC vs Blue Star FC

Kisugu United FC vs Paidha Black Angels FC

Mbale Heroes FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC

Adjumani Town Council vs Elite FC/Arua Hill SC

Mbarara City FC vs Admin FC

Calvary FC vs JLOS FC