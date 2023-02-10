Security agencies yesterday, February 9, 2023, conducted a raid on an Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror cell, in Katakala village in Mityana District.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the top leader of the terror group, Sulaiman Bisaso Segawa, was killed during the Counter Terrorism operation.

“Two other ADF terrorists, who included a Medic and female were arrested after they surrendered. The top ADF leader was on our wanted list for masterminding the attacks on various police stations, murders and violence on police officers and civilians,” Enanga said.

“Today’s events are another reminder, that the UPF will continue to pursue all terrorists and violent extremists, who victimize Ugandans. The operation is still ongoing and we thank our CI teams and territorial units in Mityana, for their relentless pursuit and bravery,” he added.

The ADF is an Islamist rebel group in Uganda and the eastern part of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It is considered a terrorist organization by the Ugandan government. It was originally based in western Uganda but has expanded into the neighboring DRC.

In November 2021, Uganda and Congo signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct a joint military operation named ‘Operation Shujaa’ to flush the terror group out of the DRC jungles after they were accused of orchestrating bomb attacks in Kampala.